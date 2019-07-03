Nature: Undersea creatures

We are surrounded by water, but I daresay that most of us know very little about what fascinating creatures are living there.

Other than fishermen earning their living from the sea most of us see only a few creatures living nearby, for most creatures are in deeper water out of our sight.

My most rewarding local boat trip was with “Diver Ed” Monat out of Bar Harbor. He has made his passion for sea life a very good business and he shares this knowledge and enthusiasm on his boat.

I was astounded when looking at the camera filming underwater as we explored the waters near Bar Harbor.

As we watched the scene below us on the video we saw many sea anemones below us. These creatures are gorgeous and hardly seem real but there they were, in a spectacular display.

It is hard to see sea anemones on your own. At one time it was quite possible to see a local cave with them resting in it at low tide but too many visitors threatened to destroy it so the national park had to close it to any visitors. Only rarely would you ever be apt to find one in a tide pool exposed when the water is far out or in some hidden rocky cave crevice left exposed at low tide.

A diver friend of mine told me he recently has been seeing lots of moon jellyfish (Aurelia aurita) these past weeks. Swimmers in the salt water sometimes encounter these jellyfish for they are found near the surface and close to shore. Try not to touch them for its sting may cause a minor rash or itch for a few hours.

Sometimes I’ve found large red jellyfish washed up on the shore. Don’t touch these, but they are interesting to see. You can recognize them by the four distinct moons in the center of the bell. These are the reproductive organs. Moon jellies usually travel in groups and they range from 2-6 inches in diameter.

There is also a jellyfish called the Northern comb jelly that can emit a bioluminescent glow if disturbed. These are about 6 inches long and do not sting. Good luck in finding some of these creatures. Jellies prey on fish and zooplankton. They themselves are preyed upon by sea turtles and other jellies.

Tree swallows have been down in numbers in recent years so I was especially glad to hear this morning that friends are seeing several nesting pairs in Tremont.

These handsome swallows in their blue-green feathers gliding gracefully over local fields used to be a very common sight when we moved to Maine in 1972, but since that time they have decreased in numbers so they are hard to find.

Swallows are great insect eaters and they are greatly missed. Tree swallow nesting boxes are easy to build and if you have fields near your home it would be good to put some bird boxes up for them. Wherever they live, these birds start gathering together in large flocks to migrate in late July. In recent years here on Mount Desert Island it has been a disappearing sight and I sometimes see none at all where there used to numerous pairs.

Tree swallows are cavity nesters, be it a hollow tree, bird box or old woodpecker hole. Normally they might raise two families in the nesting season. They are insect eaters but they also eat bayberries. In the north, when insects are no longer are here, these berries sustain them. The bayberry is the same one from which candles are made. Consider yourself fortunate if you have any tree swallows nesting near you.

We are now in July and I have yellow pond lilies in full bloom making a colorful, bright spot on the water. These lilies are known by several names including bullhead lily and spadderdock.

Look for them in shallow ponds, slow streams and bogs all over this island. The flowers are bright yellow and somewhat globular. The leaves usually float on top of the water. When the water levels drop, the broad rounded-lobed leaves may stand erect, but they are not strong enough to even hold up a frog.

Yellow pond lilies can thrive in water too stagnant for the glamorous white water lilies. Actually the large leaves of the cow lily rest on the water and keep any waves from splashing on the opened blossoms until they have been fertilized by aquatic insects, bees and beetles.

Send any questions, photos or observations to teahousetrio@wildlbue.net or call 244-3742.