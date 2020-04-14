Nature: Time to spot salamanders

Returning birds make days more exciting as spring moves along. Recent snowstorms have not been welcome to these birds for it makes a harsh environment for them to survive when they are used to the tropics. Often at times like these, the tropical birds go to the seaweed along our shores for the abundance of food they can found there. Turn over a patch of seaweeds when you are exploring the beaches and you will see that this environment is alive with tiny creatures moving about all through the year. These tiny creatures can sustain life for returning tropical birds. Even our native deer go to the beach looking for food in the winter.

Last week I mentioned a Mourning Cloak butterfly seen out and about on a recent sunny day. This week, a Painted Lady was seen in the spring sunshine. This attractive butterfly belongs to the sub-family of butterflies called “varied brush-foots” (Nymphhalidae). Most of these butterflies migrate in the fall to warmer climes. The ones that stay here are usually killed in the cold temperatures of a Maine winter. One of the easiest and best locations to see them locally is the littler flower garden in front of the AB Health store in Bar Harbor. When they feed on the flowers there, they are very tame and you see their beauty very well. This butterfly has a white crescent at the front edge of the fore-wing. Other ‘ladies’ have orange crescents.

If you are staying close to home these days and are walking outside, watch for spotted salamanders. This is the time to see salamanders as they go to their breeding pools. Land salamanders, such as the spotted salamander, by the end of this month, will have laid their eggs in island pools. I have noticed them by April 25th in some years. The eggs are laid in a gelatinous milky mass attached to underwater sticks.

There are six species of salamanders reported on MDI. They are the spotted, the red-spotted newt, the dusky salamander, the red-backed salamander, the four-toed salamander and the two-lined salamander. Of them all, the spotted salamander is the most colorful and largest by comparison to all the others, for he is larger and has a shiny black skin liberally covered with bright yellow spots. The entire body is about 6 inches to 7 ½ inches long.

You are most apt to find them in moist woods and meadows, and they often fall into swimming pools, window wells and may even get in an old cellar. They can’t be in the sunlight for long, and prowl around for their food at night as they go looking for worms of all kinds, like cutworms and earthworms, and spiders and moths. Help them out if one falls into your pool or gets in your cellar or window well. Just lift them out and put them in a shady, moist place. They are not poisonous and they don’t bite. Wet your hands first if you can, for they need a moist environment. They are fun and very interesting to see.

Skunk cabbage is in full bloom in moist areas and swamps. I posted a photo on Facebook last week. The flower of the skunk cabbage is a beautiful red wine color and is very different from what you normally call a flower. The actual flower inside the reddish sheath is a round, globular yellowish ‘blob.’ A patch of them in bloom is quite lovely. The large green leaves that come later have a ‘skunk-like’ smell and it looks entirely different from the flower seen now.

As the popular song says, “Any day now, any day now….” the evergreen leaves of the sweet and lovely Mayflower will bud and bloom and you will be able to find them in island woods. This aromatic low-growing plant is also known as trailing arbutus. This plant grows very low to the ground, and to enjoy the very sweet aroma, you must get down on your hands and knees. The sweet-scented flowers coming into bud and bloom are worth it. This flower can be found in any place on the island trails in the woods.

The wet weather experienced this month makes mosses and lichens especially lush and beautiful. The common-found British Soldiers are my favorites and they’re bigger than ever now. This is the lichen with the tiny red caps growing on stumps and logs. The tiny red tops look as if they have been dipped in bright red paint!

My e-mail ‘crashed,’ so I have a new email: [email protected]. You can also call me at 207-244-3472 if you have any reports or questions.