BAR HARBOR — Acadia National Park rangers and College of the Atlantic students present a spooky evening of fun and learning at COA’s Dorr Museum on Friday, Oct. 19 from 5 – 8 p.m.

The event all sorts of creepy exhibits and activities, including live owls, chocolate-covered crickets, and more. The evening is suitable for all ages, and costumes are welcome.

“The Nature of Halloween is our most popular event, and my students and I look forward to it every year,” said museum director Carrie Graham. “It’s a fun opportunity to spend time with the community after a busy summer.”

The Nature of Halloween is hosted in collaboration with Acadia National Park and Birdsacre wildlife sanctuary. Admission is by donation.

Contact the museum at 288-5395 or email cgraham@coa.edu.