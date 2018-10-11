Thursday - Oct 11, 2018
Participants in a previous "Nature of Halloween" event at the Dorr Museum on the College of the Atlantic campus. This year's event is set for Oct. 19. PHOTO COURTESY OF COA

Nature of Halloween

BAR HARBOR — Acadia National Park rangers and College of the Atlantic students present a spooky evening of fun and learning at COA’s Dorr Museum on Friday, Oct. 19 from 5 – 8 p.m.

The event all sorts of creepy exhibits and activities, including live owls, chocolate-covered crickets, and more. The evening is suitable for all ages, and costumes are welcome.

“The Nature of Halloween is our most popular event, and my students and I look forward to it every year,” said museum director Carrie Graham. “It’s a fun opportunity to spend time with the community after a busy summer.”

The Nature of Halloween is hosted in collaboration with Acadia National Park and Birdsacre wildlife sanctuary. Admission is by donation.

Contact the museum at 288-5395 or email cgraham@coa.edu.

