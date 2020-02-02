Nature, art, and science at the sixth annual Acadia Winter Festival

WINTER HARBOR — The Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park will host the sixth annual Acadia Winter Festival, February 7-9. This year’s festival offers fun activities for adults, children, families and friends to explore the natural world in winter, from presentations on seasonal affective disorder, drawing in the Arctic, pond life under the ice, bird-feeding basics and the ice age in Maine, to children’s activities about Acadia’s wildlife, picture books, a movie and a magic show.

“Experience nature through forest therapy, a winter ecology walk and a snow-shoeing class. Interact with nature in workshops on glass-blowing, bird-drawing and wood craft. Celebrate winter with a buffet dinner featuring the Schoodic Arts for All Ukulele Band and a Sunday afternoon Ice Cream Social. Littlefield Gallery of Winter Harbor co-hosts an art reception of winterscapes Saturday afternoon,” said event organizers.

Most events are free, although some workshops have a modest fee to cover material costs. See the full list of scheduled programs, reserve meals and lodging, and register for workshops at https://schoodicinstitute.org/event/acadia-winter-festival.

Contact 288-1337.