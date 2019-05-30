Natural cosmetics entrepreneur to speak

MOUNT DESERT — Nicole Rechelbacher of Intelligent Nutrients will speak Monday, June 3, at 6 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Rechelbacher and her father, Horst Rechelbacher, are the creators of Aveda and Intelligent Nutrients, both “eco-transparent” beauty, health and lifestyle businesses.

Horst Rechelbacher sold Aveda in 1997 for 300 million dollars, according to a press release, “and kept going with his newer company, Intelligent Nutrients, that aspires to be completely organic.”

The goal of the library talk is to support and inspire entrepreneurs, organizers said. The free event is open to the public and is sponsored by Sargasso of Southwest Harbor.

Rechelbacher began her career with an apprenticeship program at Vidal Sassoon in Hamburg before studying at Minneapolis College of Art and Design and then moving to New York City.

While working at the first Aveda shop on Madison Avenue, she studied accessory and clothing design at New York’s FIT and designed an organic clothing collection.

Rechelbacher helped build Aveda’s marketing and creative departments, as well as the product lineup for Intelligent Nutrients. She remains the co-owner of Intelligent Nutrients and serves in a product development and creative capacity.

She lives in Minneapolis with her husband and three children.

Contact 244-4034.