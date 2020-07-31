Native voices in our education system 

MOUNT DESERT — As part of the commemoration of the bicentennial for statehood, the Mount Desert Island Historical Society welcomes Chris Newell, executive director and senior partner to Wabanaki Relations for the Abbe Museum, to speak about the importance of incorporating Native voices into our education system. Mr. Newell will be the guest speaker for the annual meeting of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society, taking place over Zoom on Tuesday Aug. 4 at 4:30 p.m.

During the centennial for statehood in 1920, school children learned that the wilderness, waters and forests of Maine had been tamed by their ancestors, a legacy of which to be proud. The few Wabanaki voices present during the celebrations participated as representatives from the past, not modern people deeply affected by statehood and the continuation of colonization. The bicentennial offers only one small opportunity to learn about our past from multiple perspectives, helping us recognize that statehood had different impacts on different people. The important work to incorporate Wabanaki experiences and perspectives into the curriculum of Maine extends far beyond the bicentennial, and the Abbe Museum has been an important partner in bringing about awareness of the need for direct input from Wabanaki communities into the education system.

Newell will explore the changing landscape of education and the value of incorporating Native perspectives to educational material. What does decolonization work look like in education and in museums such as the Abbe Museum?

For information or to receive the Zoom link to attend, email Leah Lucey at [email protected].