BAR HARBOR — Mark Richardson will speak about native plants for New England gardens Monday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Beatrix Farrand Society’s Garland Farm.

He will discuss the importance of native plants in supporting ecosystems and explain how to select the appropriate plants for different gardens. “New England is home to thousands of native plants and many of them are great choices for the garden,” organizers said.

Richardson is director of horticulture for Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston, Mass. He previously served as botanic garden director for the New England Wild Flower Society, where he oversaw the Garden in the Woods and Nasami Farm native plant nursery.

He has a passion for ecological horticulture and native plants and is co-author of “Native Plants for New England Gardens.”

Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Students attend for free. Pre-registration required; to register contact programs@beatrixfarrandsociety.org.