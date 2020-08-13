Native plants 

BLUE HILL—Join Native Gardens of Blue Hill (NGBH) co-founders Avy Claire and Cathy Rees online on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 7-8 p.m. for a Zoom presentation highlighting some of the garden’s most colorful fall plants.

Learn about late–blooming natives that will look great in your garden and provide much–needed seasonal forage for pollinators. Discover which native shrubs and trees also provide outstanding fall color. Visit nativemainegardens.org/upcoming-events to register for this free event.

In its fifth year, NGBH has established several native garden sites at the Bagaduce

Music campus on South Street in Blue Hill to serve as models of sustainable

landscaping for different habitats.

Upcoming plans include expanding the gardens and piloting a workforce training program in sustainable gardening and landscaping, an understaffed sector of the local economy.

For information, go to nativemainegardens.org/plans-for-2020 or contact [email protected]