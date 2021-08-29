Native plant restoration talk at Garland Farm

BAR HARBOR — On Thursday, Sept. 9, at Garland Farm on 475 Bay View Drive in Bar Harbor, the Bar Harbor Garden Club is hosting a program about native plant restoration, presented by Tate Bushell, director of natural lands at Land & Garden Preserve. The presentation will begin after the garden club’s meeting at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to join both the meeting and the presentation.

Land & Garden Preserve manages 1,400 acres of natural lands, gardens and trails on Mount Desert Island between Seal Harbor and Northeast Harbor, abutting Acadia National Park. The natural lands area of Little Long Pond includes 17 acres of meadows, 12 acres of marsh, a bog, clear streams and 1,000 acres of forest.

Bushell is responsible for leading all aspects of management, conservation, restoration, adaptation and research for more than 1,000 acres of natural lands within the preserve. He also oversees educational programs and manages trail volunteers. Prior to joining the Land & Garden Preserve, Bushell was the director of land stewardship at the Westchester Land Trust in Bedford Hills, N.Y., and worked as an ecological consultant with The Nature Conservancy. Bushell has his master’s degree in ecosystem management from the University of Vermont.

Bushell will discuss the preserve’s long-term effort to reestablish native plants. Native plant restoration will help to support those plants at the preserve that coevolve with animals and serve as excellent sources of food, shelter, pollen and nectar.

This presentation is one of the monthly programs offered by the Bar Harbor Garden Club and will be followed by a tour of the Garland Farm gardens. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and refreshments will be served.

This meeting is open to the public, but non-members are asked to reserve a seat by emailing [email protected] or calling (207) 460-8496.