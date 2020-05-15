National security, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic

BAR HARBOR—Learn about national security and how it has been challenged by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic with Fred Benson during a virtual talk on Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Benson will talk about the process behind determining the level of national security and then identify the different component parts, with emphasis on climate change.

Benson has been engaged in national and international government affairs activities in the White House, the Pentagon and with Weyerhaeuser Company. During his career in the U.S. Army, his responsibilities included senior positions in the offices of the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of the Army, as well as aviation and ground command assignments in Korea, Vietnam and Alaska.

The link to this event will be posted on the Jesup Memorial Library’s calendar at jesuplibrary.org/events or contact Kayla Chagnon at [email protected].