Nat Baldwin of Dirty Projectors set to play

BAR HARBOR — Art-pop experimentalist Nat Baldwin will perform a free show at College of the Atlantic’s Thomas S. Gates, Jr. Community Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Baldwin, who plays double bass, is a core member of Dirty Projectors and has contributed to albums by Grizzly Bear, Department of Eagles, and others. His new album, “AUTONOMIA I: Body Without Organs” marks his return to his roots as an improviser, focused on non-linear musical forms and textural abstractions.

Baldwin creates his own primal sonic language celebrating the fragmented and unpredictable, the anti-hierarchic and anti-virtuosic, he said. Guided by poet Antonin

Baldwin is a musician and writer living in Portland. He began playing double bass in high school and studied jazz performance at the Hartt School of Music before dropping out to pursue his own musical interests outside the confines of academia.