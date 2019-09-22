Nash to play Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Graham Nash, a two-time inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (once with Crosby, Stills and Nash and once with the Hollies) will perform Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Criterion.
Tickets begin at $51. Visit criteriontheatre.org
