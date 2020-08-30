Name-your-price yard sale

ELLSWORTH—The eighth annual yard sale of the Unitarian Church of Ellsworth (UUCE) will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot at Junction Tech Services LLC at 507 Washington Junction Road in Hancock. The sale this year will be outside to accommodate COVID-19 precautions and masks are required. Shoppers will be allowed entry on a first-come, first-served basis; each entry will be counted towards a maximum number to meet the identified capacity at any given time.

This yard sale will be different in another way, as well. Shoppers are encouraged to name their own price for items. UUCE has set up the sale in this way to be responsive to the great need that has developed within the larger community due to the adverse effects from the pandemic such as loss of jobs, income and shelter.

Three large trailers of household goods have been donated to the sale and 150 families contributed items as well. There will be such things as gently–used clothing, tools, books and housewares, as well as several saddles, adult bicycles and a large TV cabinet handmade for the owner, and many other items.

This event is a fundraiser for UUCE, which in turn supports individuals and community programs such as Loaves and Fishes, The Emmaus Center, Families First, Black Lives Matter, Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center and the Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic.

For more information, contact Pepper at (757) 746-7874 or at [email protected].