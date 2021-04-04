Name that plow 

BAR HARBOR — During a time of isolation, it’s good to find ways to bring the community together. As Bar Harbor emerges from both the snowy season and the worst (hopefully) of the pandemic, a little light-hearted fun seems in order.

The town is asking residents for entries to name its sanding and snowplow trucks. This whimsical contest comes from Scotland (where entries have included names like Grit Expectations, Gritty-Gritty Bang-Bang and Han Snowlo) and has been sweeping through New England. Imagine Spready Mercury and David Plowie rockin’ and rollin’ through the snow and ice to make our roads safe.

The Bar Harbor Town Council will be accepting entries, which can be emailed to [email protected], until April 15. Truck names will be selected and announced at the council meeting on April 20.