Mytar to speak about land conservation

BAR HARBOR — Misha Mytar of Maine Coast Heritage Trust will speak at Acadia Senior College’s Food for Thought program at Birch Bay Village on Friday, Oct. 27, at noon.

Through a narrated slideshow, Mytar will give an overview of the trust’s conservation lands in the Mount Desert Island region, what has been accomplished, current projects and future plans for land conservation in the area. Mytar is the trust’s project manager for MDI; she works with landowners and partners on land protection and community planning projects.

Maine Coast Heritage Trust is a statewide conservation organization protecting lands and islands and connecting people to the coast. Through the generosity of many, the trust has conserved more than 150,000 acres and 300 islands on the Maine coast and created more than 100 preserves and 80 miles of trails, all free and open to the public. The trust got its start on MDI, where it continues to serve as the local land trust, working with Acadia National Park, local landowners and other partners to protect the lands that define the character of Mount Desert Island. Maine Coast Heritage Trust provides conservation advisory services free of charge to landowners, local land trusts and state and community officials. A membership organization, the trust welcomes support and involvement.

Food for Thought is open to the public. The lecture from 12-1 p.m. is free. A hot buffet lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for $11. Reservations, required for either, must be received by noon on Thursday, Oct. 26. Contact Acadia Senior College at 288-9500 or [email protected].