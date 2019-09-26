Mystery festival

BAR HARBOR — A dozen mystery and thriller authors will be at the Jesup Memorial Library for talks, signings and panels during the annual Murder by the Book Festival on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19.

This year’s keynote speaker is Linda Greenlaw, whose mysteries feature Jane Bunker, who lives on the fictional island of Green Haven off the coast of Maine. The weekend kicks off on Friday from 6-8 p.m. with a special ticketed wine reception to meet the authors. On Saturday, there will be a daylong celebration of mystery that is free and open to the public, including a keynote talk with Greenlaw at noon.

“Murder by the Book is perfect event for readers and fans of mysteries, suspense novels and thrillers,” organizers said. “This is a great time for readers to hear from their favorite authors and maybe find a new author to read.”

Greenlaw is author of five bestselling nonfiction books about life as a commercial fisherman: “The Hungry Ocean,” “The Lobster Chronicles,” “All Fishermen Are Liars,” “Seaworthy” and “Lifesaving Lessons,” as well as the Jane Bunker mysteries: “Slipknot,” “Fisherman’s Bend,” “Shiver Hitch” and “Bimini Twist”. She has also authored two cookbooks with her mother, Martha Greenlaw: “Recipes from a Very Small Island” and “The Maine Summers Cookbook.” She splits her time between Isle au Haut and Surry.

Other authors participating in the festival are Brenda Buchanan, Anne Canadeo, Richard Cass, Bruce Coffin, John Corrigan (D.A. Keeley), Sherry Harris, Vaughn Hardacker, Barbara Ross, Darcy Scott, Nicole Seavey and Julia Spencer-Fleming.

Contact 288-4245.