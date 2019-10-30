Musical mystical tour

BAR HARBOR — The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra will perform a show titled “Fantasy” Saturday, Nov. 2 in Bar Harbor and Ellsworth.

A 2 p.m. performance will be held at St. Saviour’s Church in Bar Harbor. Then at 6 p.m., the orchestra will perform at the Moore Center in Ellsworth. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and $20 for families.

The program will feature “mystical music,” director Rebecca Edmondson said, “which is sure to conjure up magic and mystery in the listener’s mind from Moussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain to Hansel and Gretel from Engelbert Humperdinck’s fantasy opera in addition to many more orchestral selections for the entire family to enjoy.”

TEMPO was founded in 2010 and is directed by Rebecca Edmondson and Ethan Edmondson. The group rehearses in Ellsworth, is open to musicians of all ages and is comprised of strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion for the full orchestral experience. All are welcome to join — to test their skill, knowledge, and ability against a varying array of challenging and exciting music.

Contact redmondson@barhbr.com or 266-3662.