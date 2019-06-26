Music of Ireland and Latvia

MOUNT DESERT — The second season of the Quietside Chamber Music Festival will kick off Saturday, July 6, at 7 p.m. with a concert at the Somesville Union Meeting House.

Violinist Ryu Mitsuhashi Bennett, cellist Aija Kante-Cahn and pianist Christina Spurling will perform a Brahms piano trio, a 20th century trio by Swiss composer Frank Martin based on Irish folk tunes and a duo by Latvian composer Peteris Vasks. There is a $10 suggested donation.

Originally from Tokyo, Mitsuhashi attended the Pre-College division of The Juilliard School, and earned a bachelor’s degree and Master of Music in violin performance with a jazz minor from the University of Maine.

Kante-Cahn is from Riga, Latvia and obtained her bachelor’s degree in cello performance from the Music Academy of Latvia and master’s degree in chamber music and arts at the Latvian Music Academy. Mitsuhashi and Kante-Cahn are both members of Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

Christina Spurling earned a Master of Music in collaborative piano performance from the Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge, Mass. She has performed widely with vocalists, instrumentalists, choirs and orchestras.

All three musicians are instructors at Ellsworth Community Music Institute, where they began their musical partnership.

The Quietside Chamber Music Festival is a series of concerts based on the west side of Mount Desert Island which aims to celebrate the gifts of local artists and those with roots in the area as well as to bring musicians based in cities to enjoy the beauty of Acadia and share their gifts with the community. It grew out of a few concerts in the summer of 2017 under the direction of Spurling; the group is now working towards nonprofit status.

