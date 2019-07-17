Music galore!

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Music Festival Opera Theatre presents Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen” Friday, July 19, at 8 p.m. at the 1932 Criterion Theatre.

The production is directed by Fenlon Lamb and the cast consists of some of this country’s top young operatic talent. Mezzo-soprano Audrey Babcock stars as Carmen; Adam Diegel, tenor, plays Don José; Janinah Burnett, soprano, plays Micaela; Richard Ollarsaba, baritone, plays Escamillo and April Martin, soprano, plays Frasquita.

Cara Chowning is the music director and pianist. Set design is by Jefferson Ridenour of Papermoon Productions.

Other Bar Harbor Music Festival performances this week include a concert by the Ardelia Chamber Players Saturday, July 20, at 8 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church. The ensemble includes violinist Janey Choi, violist Christopher Souza, cellist Andrea Lee and pianist Antonio Galera Lopez. The will perform a debut concert with music by Corelli, Turina and Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-Flat Major.

Saturday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. Galera Lopez and Choi will team up for a program of interactive music-making at the Jesup Memorial Library as part of the festival’s Young Audience Series. This event is free and open to children of all ages.

The Wolverine Jazz Band, a Boston-based Dixieland traditional jazz and swing bands, appears for the 15th consecutive season for Jazz Night on Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m. at Roscoe’s at the Jackson Laboratory Commons.

The all-star ensemble includes John Clark on clarinet and saxophone, Jeff Hughes on trumpet and cornet, Tom Boates on trombone, Ross Petot on piano, Jimmy Mazzy on banjo and vocals, Rick MacWilliams on tuba and David Didricksen on drums.

The Bar Harbor Festival String Orchestra conducted by Francis Fortier, with Jeffrey Ellenberger as assistant conductor, will perform the 47th annual Acadia National Park Outdoor Concert at Blackwoods Campground Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 24, 8 p.m., with a rain date of July 25 at 8 p.m. This is a free concert with contributions gratefully accepted.

The orchestra will perform music by Mozart, Vivaldi, Scarmolin, Deborah Fortier and Tchaikovsky. Shuttle buses to the amphitheatre will leave the Jackson Laboratory parking lot beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and $15 for students. Jazz tickets are $45. Opera tickets are $35, $50 and $80. All tickets entitle the purchaser to a reserved seat. Visit www.barharbormusicfestival.org or contact 288-5744.