Museum reveals ‘Nature of Halloween’

BAR HARBOR — Acadia National Park rangers and COA students will present “The Nature of Halloween,” an evening of fun and learning, at the George B. Dorr Museum of Natural History on Friday, Oct. 20, from 5-8 p.m. The museum will be “haunted with all sorts of creepy exhibits and activities.”

Visitors can sample some foods made from real insects, learn about nocturnal creatures from Acadia rangers and touch bones from the museum’s collection.

This evening of fun and learning is suitable for all ages. Costumes are welcome. Admission is by donation. Contact the museum at 288-5395 or [email protected].

The George B. Dorr Museum of Natural History is located on the College of the Atlantic campus, at 105 Eden St., in Bar Harbor.