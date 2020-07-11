Museum offers Watercolors in Wonderland

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Join the Wendell Gilley museum for a painting class at Wonderland Trail in Acadia National Park on Monday, July 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Instructor Erika Rosso, an artist and art instructor based in Southwest Harbor, will offer tips on capturing the spirit and personality of the birds there with quick watercolor sketches using a gestural approach. Class size is limited to eight, ages 8 and older; children must be accompanied by an adult.

All skill levels are welcome. Cost is $30 per person, or $25 for museum members. Because the class takes place in Acadia National Park, you should have a park pass. Purchase one at www.nps.gov/acad/planyourvisit/fees.htm.

Following best practices for COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and transportation cannot be offered. Face coverings are required.

Bring a portable or travel watercolor kit and watercolor pad or sketchbook. Recommended paper options are Small Arches 140-pound block or several small sheets of any 140-pound watercolor paper with a backboard and masking tape or any watercolor pad/sketchbook; two to three watercolor brushes with good tips in varying sizes; a small sealable jar of water for cleaning brushes; a small watercolor palette (or plastic egg carton); basic watercolor paints in tubes; a rag or paper towel; a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen; water to drink.

Items should be available at Caroll Drug Store in Southwest Harbor and at Sherman’s in Bar Harbor. If you don’t have supplies, let the museum know in advance and you can get outfitted for a very reasonable price.

Plan to sit on the rocks, or bring a chair and easel. You will be carrying everything from the parking area. It is a flat walk of about a half mile from the parking area to shore, where the terrain is mostly boulders with some sand. There are no restroom facilities.

For information, email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7555. Depending on demand, additional classes may be added.