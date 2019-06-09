Murder in a summer community

BAR HARBOR — Bestselling author Megan Miranda discuss her new book, “The Last House Guest,” Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

In “The Last House Guest,” the fictional town of Littleport, Maine is dealing with the suspicious death of one of their own, and one woman is trying to uncover the truth of what happened before fingers point her way. The novel has been described as “a smart, twisty read with a strong female protagonist determined to make her own way in the world.”

Littleport is a town divided between wealthy summer visitors and year-round residents who rely on these visitors to make a living. Friendships between locals and summer residents usually do not happen, but visitor Sadie Loman and resident Avery Greer become fast friends, and the girls are inseparable for more than a decade.

That is, until Loman is found dead on the night of the town’s end-of-summer party. While the police rule the death a suicide, Greer think some people in the community blame her and she knows someone knows more than they are saying.

Publisher’s Weekly in their starred review wrote,

“This searing small-town thriller from bestseller Miranda (‘The Perfect Stranger’) explores the complexities of female friendship and the picturesque fictions that money can buy,” Publisher’s Weekly wrote. “Sharply drawn characters both ground and elevate the bombshell-laden plot, while evocative prose heightens tension and conjures place. Miranda delivers a clever, stylish mystery that will seize readers like a riptide.”

New York Times bestselling author Mary Kubica wrote, “No one can be trusted in the latest chilling thriller from master of suspense, Megan Miranda. ‘The Last House Guest’ is a lightning-fast mystery, full of menace and unexpected twists and turns that will have readers on the edge of their seats.”

Miranda is the New York Times bestselling author of “All the Missing Girls.” She has also written several books for young adults, including “The Safest Lies,” “Fragments of the Lost” and “Come Find Me.”

She grew up in New Jersey, graduated from MIT and lives in North Carolina with her husband and two children. “The Perfect Stranger” is her second novel of psychological suspense and “The Last House Guest” is the latest.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. Contact 288-4245.