Murder by the Book to feature Rosenfelt

BAR HARBOR — The fourth annual Murder by the Book festival at the Jesup Memorial Library begins Friday, Oct. 26. The weekend of events is aimed at readers, writers and fans of mysteries, suspense novels and true crime books. This year’s keynote speaker will be David Rosenfelt, the author of the Andy Carpenter series, which features lawyer and dog lover Carpenter.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a special ticketed wine reception with all the visiting authors. Then on Saturday, Oct. 27, there will be a daylong celebration of mystery that’s free and open to the public. Visit the library to meet and hear from several authors including a special talk with Rosenfelt at noon.

Rosenfelt is the award-winning author of 18 mysteries featuring Andy Carpenter, plus 7 stand-alone thrillers, and 2 nonfiction books on one of his life’s passions, rescuing dogs. He runs the Tara Foundation, which has rescued 4,000 dogs, many of them Golden Retrievers. Rosenfelt lives in Maine with his wife and 27 dogs, many of them rescues.

The authors at Murder by the Book this year include Brenda Buchanan, Dorothy Cannell, Richard Cass, Bruce Coffin, Stephanie Gayle, Vaughn Hardacker, James Hayman, Lynne Raimondo, Nicole Seavey, Jane Sloven, Julia Spencer-Fleming and James Ziskin. Also on hand will be crime scene experts and local law enforcement, who will talk about their work both in real life and on the page.

This event is co-sponsored by Sherman’s Books, Mystery Writers of America-New England Chapter, Bark Harbor, Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Cas Ole Catering. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245.