Murder at the awards

TREMONT — The Seal Cove Auto Museum’s fourth annual Murder Mystery Dinner will be held Sunday, July 28, from 6-9:30 p.m.

A merry band of local residents will don costumes and present an original murder mystery written by Mount Desert’s own Bob and Robin Lawton. Dinner, served by museum board members and staff, will be catered by Chippers and served at the museum among the collection of Brass Era automobiles.

Main course options include filet mignon, baked stuffed haddock, chicken marsala, and eggplant parmesan. For dessert there will be cake by Janice Strout of Celebration Cakes.

Tickets includes a plated dinner, appetizers and dessert; wine, beer and nonalcoholic drinks; the museum’s signature Rusticator Punch; a souvenir wine glass, and of course the chance and challenge of figuring out “whodunnit” in this year’s play, written exclusively for the Seal Cove Auto Museum.

The fun, fast-paced play is set at an awards ceremony, the “Vandy’s,” and features witty dialogue, vamping, suspense and drama galore delivered by a cast that includes Laura Levin, Brent Hutchins, Carol Mason, Kaveh Haghkerdar, Liz McMullan, Tom Lange, Marisa Marinelli and Thom Willey.

Period costumes from the 1920s and 1930s for attendees are welcome but optional.

Tickets are $100 per person for museum members, and $125 for non-members. To reserve a ticket, visit sealcoveautomuseum.org or call the museum at 244-9242.