Mt. Desert Festival of Chamber Music presents Brentano Quartet

MOUNT DESERT — The Brentano Quartet, Yale University’s quartet-in-residence, will be the featured guests at the Aug. 13 Mt. Desert Festival of Chamber Music concert along with husband-and-wife guest artists Maria Lambros, viola, and Michael Kannen, cello.

The program, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood House, includes Tchaikovsky’s string sextet “Souvenir de Florence,” along with works by Mozart and Ravel.

“Over his lifetime,” festival Music Director Todd Crow said, “Tchaikovsky made numerous trips to Italy and was a great lover of Italian opera and Italian culture in general. As one might expect, the “Souvenir” is full of infectious melodies and high spirits.”

Contact mtdesertfestival.org or call 266-2550.