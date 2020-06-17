MSMF presents its summer calendar 

HANCOCK—Music and learning continue at the Monteux School & Music Festival this summer despite the cancelation of the traditional 77th season due to the COVID-19 crisis. Marc Thayer, executive director of the organization stated, “We are excited to announce our summer 2020 online events. While COVID-19 has made it impossible to hold our regular season in-person, the inspirational sounds of symphonic and chamber music will still be heard in digital format through free concert broadcasts. We will continue to help young musicians hone their skills through a variety of seminars and workshops given by some of the best musicians and experts in the field, all of which will be open to the public.”

A six-week schedule comprising four different series and totaling 28 events will begin June 14 and run through July 26. All events are free.

To view the summer online calendar, go to monteuxmusic.org.