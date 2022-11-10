MSM opens community Christmas gift signup 

MOUNT DESERT — Maine Seacoast Mission has delivered Christmas joy to families and individuals living on the Maine coast since 1905 by offering gifts to families with children under the age of 18. Beginning this week, families are invited to sign up for the Christmas Program on the Mission’s website.

The Christmas program serves residents of Addison, Bar Harbor, Beals Island, Cherryfield, Columbia, Columbia Falls, Deblois, Eagle Island, Frenchboro, Great Cranberry Island, Harrington, Isleboro, Isle au Haut, Islesford, Jonesboro, Jonesport, Matinicus, Milbridge, Monhegan, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, Steuben, Tremont and Vinalhaven. Over 7,500 gifts were distributed in 2021.

“Overseeing the Christmas Program is one of the great joys in my position with the Maine Seacoast Mission. To be able to give families not only gifts, but a shopping experience when they come in, is so special,” says Stephanie Moores, Community and Family Engagement program manager. “The holidays can be a stressful time for many. We try to help ease that burden a little. We have streamlined the intake process this year to make signing up and shopping more efficient.”

Starting in late October, the Mission turns part of its Cherryfield campus into an “Elves’ Workshop” where elves, otherwise known as mission volunteers, receive donated gift items, organize presents for shopping and stage a gift-wrapping station for the Mission’s Christmas Program. Once an application is approved, a family is invited to shop in person or send a list to the elves who will help them fulfill the requested items. In addition to toys, clothing, toiletries and other items are available. Gifts can be left unwrapped or wrapped in the Mission’s iconic white parchment paper tied with red string.

Sunbeam, the Mission’s 74-foot, steel-hulled sea vessel, also makes a yearly journey to provide Christmas gifts to people living on unbridged islands. “Handing out Christmas presents is one of the many meaningful things I get to do for the Mission,” said Mission Director of Island Outreach and Chaplain Douglas Cornman. “Not only do I witness the excitement on each child’s face as I hand them a gift, and often receive a huge hug in return, I have the privilege of listening to stories from parents, grandparents and sometimes even great-grandparents who also received gifts from the Mission and delivered by the Sunbeam. These gifts are the most poignant example of the Mission’s legacy on the outer islands.”

Families can sign up to shop or receive gifts from the Christmas Program online at https://bit.ly/3FzNORT or contact Moores at [email protected] or (207) 546-5868.

For more information, visit https://seacoastmission.org.