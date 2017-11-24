Friday - Nov 24, 2017
The Criterion Theatre will sell movie ticket booklets through December. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Movie ticket booklets for sale

November 24, 2017 on Entertainment, Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre again is selling holiday ticket booklets through Dec. 31. The booklets include five movie entries, each with a small popcorn and small drink.

“The Criterion’s holiday ticket booklets make wonderful gifts for families and save purchasers $15,” said Kristin Leffler. “Not only will you be giving the gift of movie entertainment, you’ll also be supporting your local historic theater.”

Ticket booklet entries are valid for all first-run, recently released or retro films. Booklets are available at both the concession stand and at criteriontheatre.org. They cost $50 at the concession stand. An additional shipping charge will be made for online orders.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s performing arts and movie house, bringing the best in entertainment to the Bar Harbor community and beyond. Visit criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.

