Mountainfilm on Tour Comes to Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Mountainfilm on Tour visits Bar Harbor at the 1932 Criterion Theatre on Oct. 6, bringing a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. The tour presents films that will explore the themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission: using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

A Mountainfilm presenter will guide the audience through the program, providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects.

Mountainfilm began in 1979 and is one of America’s longest-running film festivals. The festival is best described by one word: inspiring. In addition to screening leading independent documentary films from around the world, the festival includes a full-day symposium on contemporary issues, art and photography exhibits, early morning coffee talks, outdoor programs, a book-signing party, an ice cream social, student programs and a closing picnic/awards ceremony. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Bar Harbor are on sale at the Criterion’s box office (35 Cottage St, Bar Harbor) or can be purchased online at www.criteriontheatre.org.