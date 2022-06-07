Mount Desert Summer Chorale to begin rehearsals June 22

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Summer Chorale begins rehearsals for its August performance of the Mozart Requiem on Wednesday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Desert High School. Chorale Director David Schildkret emphasizes that all kinds of singers are welcome.

In addition to the Requiem, the Chorale will sing two movements from Mozart’s Solemn Vespers for a Confessor and Ave Verum Corpus. The concert, which features professional soloists and orchestra, will be given on Aug. 6 at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor.

“There is no audition to join the Chorale and a full program is prepared in about six weeks, so people have to be ready to work!” Schildkret said.

The Chorale is comprised of both year-round and summer resident members, most of whom sing in other choirs during the year. They range in age and work from high school students to professionals and retired people.

The Mount Desert Summer Chorale has been giving concerts on the island since 1968, with the exception of 2020 because of COVID-19, and the chorale is excited to perform live again in front of an audience.

To join the Chorale, email [email protected]. More information, including information on membership dues and a full rehearsal schedule, are available online at www.mountdesertsummerchorale.org.