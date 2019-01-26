Mosaic-making workshop set

BAR HARBOR — A family stained glass workshop is planned for Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Liz Cutler of ArtWorks will teach participants how to create a mosaic either using a pattern or a unique design. Participants can arrange the glass, stones and tiles into their own design, then use nippers to shape the glass and make a small mosaic.

Participants are welcome to bring materials which they wish to add to their mosaics. After their work dries, they can also bring it to ArtWaves to grout their pieces.

This event is free and open to everyone, but registration is required. To register, contact the Jesup at 288-4245.