Morse, Tipton team up

BAR HARBOR — Classical guitarist Kevin Morse and trumpeter Mark Tipton will perform Saturday, Sept. 21st at 7:30 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church.

The program will include classical duo arrangements for trumpet and guitar, solos for guitar and trumpet, as well as selections from a list of jazz standards. Admission is $20.

Morse studied with English guitarist Stanley Watson, whom he met when he was 13 years old in Rochester, N.Y. He continues to teach Watson’s methods. He has been an artist in residence at numerous New England schools and is committed to the exposure and education of young people to the world of Spanish guitar.

Tipton is a graduate of the Interlochen Arts Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree in trumpet performance from the Oberlin Conservatory and a master’s degree in trumpet performance from the Mannes College of Music. He has studied trumpet with Ryan Anthony, Jack Sutte, Roy Poper, Charley Davis and Vincent Penzarella. He has performed with such artists as Yves Abel, John Williams, Ray Barretto, Quincy Jones, David Liebman, Bobby McFerrin and Maria Schneider, and in Maine with the Portland Brass Quintet, PORTopera, Portland Ballet, the Choral Art Society and the Colby Orchestra.

He has served as Executive Director of the Portland Conservatory of Music and has also taught on the faculties of Bowdoin College, Colby College, PCM and the University of Southern Maine School of Music. He currently serves as development director for the Criterion Theatre.

Contact 288-3280.