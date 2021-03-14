Morley joins MMW+C 

ROCKPORT — Amy Morley has been hired to lead the Office of Advancement at Maine Media Workshops + College. She is a philanthropy professional and artist/writer originally from the Chicago area who grew up on Mount Desert Island.

At Hampshire College, Morley studied visual arts with a concentration in photography. She interned with animator Emily Hubley before landing a job in publicity at Cartoon Network. After living in New York City and Atlanta, she moved back to Maine in 2006 and has been dedicated to the nonprofit sector, working in philanthropy, operations and educational programming in support of the arts, biomedical research, social justice and economic development. Most recently, she served as a development data specialist with the MDI Biological Laboratory helping to shape giving and communication strategies and coordinate fundraising operations.

Morley is also a playwright and actor. She studied playwriting for two years with John Cariani at Opera House Arts and her short plays have been performed in small theaters in Maine and Seattle. She is a graduate of Leadership Hancock County and has volunteered as an elected official with the Lamoine Conservation Commission, with the Camden International Film Festival and as a vice president and development committee chair for The Grand Theater in Ellsworth.