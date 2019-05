BAR HARBOR — Earl Brechlin’s book “Return to Moose River: In Search of the Spirit of the Great North Woods” is one of three finalists for the 2019 John N. Cole Award for Maine-themed nonfiction, awarded by the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance.

The winners of the 2019 Maine Literary Awards will be announced June 13 at an event at the Bangor Public Library.

Contact 228-8263 or fayleblanc@mainewriters.org.