Moonlight photos featured

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Photographs of Acadia National Park by moonlight by Howie Motenko will be on display at the Northeast Harbor Library during the month of October.

Each photo, taken in the park during a full moon, reveals what he describes as “a mystical scene in an otherwise dark landscape.”

An opening reception is set for Oct. 4 from 5-8 p.m.

Motenko will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of prints to Friends of Acadia to help protect Acadia’s dark skies.

