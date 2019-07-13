Moon landing anniversary celebration set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — On Thursday, July 18, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host an afternoon and evening for kids and families of history, stories, songs, and theater to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the first steps on the moon.

A conversation with Ben Moniz, an amateur historian of early human spaceflight, is planned for 2 p.m.

“Moniz is a Barn Arts visiting artist who has studied space from childhood and has created a theater piece which will take us through a flight simulation of the journey and landing of Apollo 11,” organizers said.

Belfast-based storyteller Jennifer Armstrong will present “Mooncakes,” a program of moon stories and music, at 6 p.m.

The moon-themed program includes songs, stories, bagpipe, fiddle, banjo, dancing puppet and audience participation. “Books dance off the shelves,” organizers said, “including ‘Owl Moon,’ ‘Moon Cakes,’ ‘I Took The Moon For A Walk,’ ‘Goodnight Moon’ and ‘I See The Moon.'”

The program is 50 minutes in length and appropriate for all ages.

At 6:45 p.m., a reading is planned of Moniz’s documentary theater piece about the moon landing.

The programs are free and open to the public. Contact 244-7065.