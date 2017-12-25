Montgomery Gentry tour coming to Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — The country group Montgomery Gentry will play at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, July 28, at 8 p.m. as part of the group’s Here’s To You Tour.

Here’s To You will be Eddie Montgomery’s return to touring, for the first time without the late Troy Gentry. In honor of Gentry and their nearly two decades of chart-topping country music, audience members can expect to hear their greatest hits mixed with tracks from their new album, “Here’s To You.”

“I’m anxious to get back out on the road and play some new music for our friends and fans,” said Montgomery. “Next year marks the 20th anniversary of our band —we’ve got lots to celebrate and look forward to in 2018.”

Balcony and front center orchestra tickets cost $75.50, premium orchestra tickets cost $65.50, and general orchestra tickets cost $40.50. Tickets are on sale at criteriontheatre.org.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house. Visit criteriontheatre.org.