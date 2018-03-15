Mont Blanc focus of hike

TREMONT — Tim Garrity and Lynn Boulger will share stories and photos of their September 2012 trip on the Tour de Mont Blanc in the next Thursday Travel Series talk at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library on Thursday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m.

Known as one of the world’s most beautiful long-distance trails, the tour of 100-plus miles — and over 32,000 feet of ascent — winds through the French, Italian and Swiss Alps as it circumnavigates Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Western Europe.

Call the library at 244-3798.