Model T adventure recounted

TREMONT — Tom Cottar will give a presentation about his cross-country Ford Model T adventure Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. at the Seal Cove Auto Museum.

A “Cars & Coffee” event begins at 9 a.m. and Cottar is set to arrive at 11 a.m. The museum will be displaying many of its “Barnfinds and Survivors,” including a Cadillac not usually on display that is considered to be the most complete and original 1906 Cadillac in existence.

“Barn Finding” has become a sport over the past couple of decades. “When I open a barn door, I don’t know if I’ll be treated to a Ferrari, a Falcon, or just a pile of hay,” Cottar said. “But it’s always equally exciting and gives adults like me the opportunity to become a kid again.”

Admission is free. Breakfast sandwiches will be available for sale. All are welcome, with or without their own antique or vintage automobile.

Contact 244-9242.