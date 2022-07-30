Mission announces inaugural Davis Maine Scholarship recipients 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Maine Seacoast Mission has announced that its inaugural cohort of Davis Maine Scholarship students have made their college decisions. Through Andrew Davis and the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, these six students from Washington County and eastern Hancock County have earned the opportunity to pursue undergraduate studies with full, four-year scholarships at one of three partner colleges: Clark University and Wheaton College in Massachusetts and the University of New England in Maine.

The Davis Maine Scholarship was created to ensure more students who are among the first from their families to attend college and are from rural Washington County and eastern Hancock County can pursue and complete undergraduate degrees untethered by financial burden.

The inaugural Class of 2022 Davis Maine Scholars include Mya Abbott, of Franklin, who graduated from Sumner Memorial High School and will be going to Wheaton College; Lisett Anderson, of Harrington, who graduated from Narraguagus High School and will be going to the University of New England; Rachel Colby, of Gouldsboro, who graduated from Sumner Memorial High School and will be attending the University of New England; Emilee Hutchins, of Winter Harbor, who graduated from Sumner Memorial High School and will be attending the University of New England; Ana Rosa Valencia Jungo, of Sullivan, who graduated from Sumner Memorial High School and will be attending Wheaton College; and Mali Smith, of Columbia Falls, who graduated from Narraguagus High School and will be going to the University of New England.

“Each one of these deserving young people have already had an inspiring educational journey. The Mission is proud to be a part of supporting them on the next important leg. Our partnership with Mr. Davis and the Fund is grounded by a shared belief in Downeast youth,” said Mission President John Zavodny.

In addition to the financial support they receive, Davis Maine scholars benefit from program guidance and opportunities to ensure their successful transition to college, persistence through college and completion of their undergraduate degrees in four years.

Maine Seacoast Mission seeks to strengthen coastal and island communities by educating youth, supporting families and promoting good health by offering health care, education, food, shelter and spiritual support by land and by sea. For more information, visit www.seacoastmission.org.