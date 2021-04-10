Mini-grant program awards $20,000 

ELLSWORTH — Grants totaling $20,702 have been awarded to 10 Maine nonprofit organizations and municipalities through the Lifelong Communities Mini-Grant Program. The program helps communities be more supportive of older Mainers’ health, well–being and ability to age in the community.

Grantees include:

Age-Friendly Georgetown, for educational, demonstration and display materials for Assistive Technology devices and services .

Islesford Boat w orks , to create a dedicated track for older community members in our boat building program, inaugurate a lecture series and provide skill-building workshops based on community demand .

RSU 25, Bucksport, to use a multidisciplinary approach to create a tech literacy program for older adults to increase participation in telemedicine and social media .

This grant program, part of MaineCF’s strategic goal on Thriving Older People, ends this year. For a complete list of 2021 grants, visit www.mainecf.org. Contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at [email protected] or (207) 412-0838 with questions about this year’s grants.