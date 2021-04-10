Saturday - Apr 10, 2021
Little Cranberry Island elder Rick Alley volunteers with the Islesford Boatworks’ school program. Here he guides a youngster in measuring and cutting a metal rod that will be used to help preserve an island boat design. PHOTO COURTESY OF ISLESFORD BOATWORKS

Mini-grant program awards $20,000 

April 10, 2021 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

ELLSWORTH  Grants totaling $20,702 have been awarded to 10 Maine nonprofit organizations and municipalities through the Lifelong Communities Mini-Grant Program. The program helps communities be more supportive of older Mainers’ health, wellbeing and ability to age in the community.  

Grantees include: 

  • Age-Friendly Georgetown, for educational, demonstration and display materials for Assistive Technology devices and services. 
  • Islesford Boatworksto create a dedicated track for older community members in our boat building program, inaugurate a lecture series and provide skill-building workshops based on community demand. 
  • RSU 25, Bucksport, to use a multidisciplinary approach to create a tech literacy program for older adults to increase participation in telemedicine and social media. 

This grant program, part of MaineCF’s strategic goal on Thriving Older People, ends this year. For complete list of 2021 grants, visit www.mainecf.org. Contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at [email protected] or (207) 412-0838 with questions about this year’s grants. 