Mime, storytelling and puppets for youngsters

Bar Harbor — The Criterion Theatre presents a Theatre for Young Audiences festival Sept. 29-30.

On Saturday, Sept. 29, Antonio Rocha presents his show “Kaleidescopia,” a show that incorporates mime, sound effects, zany characters, physical comedy and storytelling.

On Sunday, Sept. 30, local favorites Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers perform their classic, “The Legend of the Banana Kid” — the story of plucky puppet Chucky who takes on Big Bad Bart’s gang with nothing but a fistful of bananas. Both shows will be at 2 p.m.

“One of our priorities is to be able to bring shows that appeal to family audiences to our stage.” said Criterion Executive Director Amy Roeder. “Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers has always been a favorite of our youngest patrons and we couldn’t pass up the chance to present an artist of the caliber of Antonio Rocha!”

The two performances are sponsored by First Advisors.

Antonio Rocha, a native of Brazil, received a Partners of the Americas grant to come to the USA to perform and deepen his mime skills with Mime Master Tony Montanaro. His unique fusion of mime and spoken word has been performed from Singapore to South Africa, and many places in between, including 16 countries on 6 continents. Rocha is also the recipient of the coveted Circle of Excellence Award by the National Storytelling Network.

Founded in 2000, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers has performed at festivals, schools, libraries and theatres in the United States and Canada. They write and create all the shows they perform and have received three Citations of Excellence from UNIMA-USA, the highest national award in puppetry.

Tickets for both “Kaleidescopia” and “The Legend of the Banana Kid” performances are available at the Criterion website or by calling the box office at 288-0829. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets for “Kaleidescopia” are $7 for adults and $5 for children. For “The Legend of the Banana Kid,” all tickets are $5. Special group rates are available