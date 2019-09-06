MIFF returns for 11th year

BAR HARBOR — The eleventh Maine International Film Festival by-the-Sea will open Friday, Sept. 13, and run through Monday, Sept. 16, at Reel Pizza Cinerama.

The schedule includes 14 film programs, shown twice each, over the four-day festival. Filmmakers will participate in discussions after some of the screenings.

“With four short film programs, animation, documentaries and fiction features, and films from both Maine and other continents, there’s lots to choose from!” organizers said.

One of the international films, “Insulare” (or “Islander”), tells the story of a remote Chilean island that gave birth to the legend of Robinson Crusoe. In 1877 a Swiss aristocrat, Alfred von Rodt, became the island’s governor. Exiled from his country and family, Von Rodt strived to build a utopian “little kingdom” until his death, but failed and lost his entire fortune. The film tells the story of this outcast through the lives of his descendants, who today seek political autonomy and a preservation of their indigenous identity.

Brian Gersten’s film “The Grey Zone” about the fishing territory disputed by U.S. and Canadian lobstermen is also on the schedule.

Short films include “Change the Subject,” about students discovering that “Illegal Aliens” is a subject heading in the Library of Congress, and “We Were and Island” by local filmmaker Peter Logue.

Individual tickets cost $9. A six-punch partial pass (limit of two punches per screening) costs $50, a 10-punch partial pass (limit of two punches per screening) costs $80, and a full festival pass good for one admission to every event costs $100.

Neither Reel Pizza’s discount admission pass, the Big Ticket, nor the single admission One Shot can be used for admission to film festival screenings.

The weekend opens with a reception for filmmakers and other honored guests on Friday from 4-6 p.m. The reception, catered by Milk and Honey, is open to the public for the price of $15.

Flyers with the list of films and times are available at the box office. The schedule can be downloaded from www.reelpizza.com.