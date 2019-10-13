Midweek piano recital at COA

BAR HARBOR — Pianist Mira Armij Gill will perform works of Beethoven, Lyopunov, Liszt, and others at a concert at College of the Atlantic on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gates Center. The free recital also includes a performance of COA Composer-in-Residence John Cooper’s “Soliloquy for Piano and Violin” with violinist Francisco Salazar.

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Mira Armij Gill is of East-Indian descent. She is a graduate of The Juilliard School where she completed her bachelor’s degree as one of three students of the late John Browning, and received her master’s degree with Yoheved Kaplinsky.

While at Juilliard, Gill won the Artist’s International Young Artist Piano Award which resulted in her New York debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall.

She has won numerous prizes, including First Place in the Jefferson Symphony Concerto Auditions in Golden, Colorado, and First Place in the Utah Symphony Guild Competition held in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the youngest of three Grand Prize Winners in the Midland-Odessa National Concerto Auditions in Odessa, Texas. She also was awarded First Place in the Kawai America National Competition in Salt Lake City, Utah and the Arlette Day Piano Competition in Murray, Utah. Gill won Second Place in the Joanna Hodges International Brahms Competition held in Palm Desert, Calif.

Gill was a featured soloist with the Utah Symphony under the baton of Maestro Joseph Silverstein. Her playing of Liszt’s First Piano Concerto in E Flat Major was reviewed by the Salt Lake Tribune and described as “a bravura performance with confidence and flair.”

Also to her credit were solo performances with the Midland-Odessa Symphony. Other soloist engagements include the Jefferson Symphony in Golden, Colo.; the Murray Symphony in Murray, Utah; the Oberlin Conservatory Chamber Orchestra in Oberlin, Ohio; and the Brigham Young University Chamber Orchestra Salt Lake City, Utah. Some of her performances have been broadcast live over KSL Radio, as well as KBYU Radio, and she was featured on KSL Television.

She has performed in Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in its “Wednesdays at One” series for piano music, the Weiner Saal Concert Hall in Salzburg, Austria, as well as the Mozarteum’s concert series in Radstadt, Austria.

She annually gave concerts in the Temple Square Concert Series in Salt Lake City and at Steinway Hall in New York City.

Gill has attended the Gnessin Institute’s Summer Festival in Moscow, Russia; the Mozarteum Summer Academy in Salzburg, Austria; and Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Particularly eager to use her musical gifts for a greater good, Gill has given recitals to raise funds for causes such as Habitat for Humanity’s “Operation Home Delivery” for hurricane relief; Project India in a collaboration with the Brooklyn Hospital Medical Center and François-Xavier Bagnoud USA to increase awareness and raise funds to combat HIV/AIDS in India; and the Pan-Mass Challenge Benefit Concert for the Dana-Faber Cancer Institute.

A native of Caracas Venezuela, Salazar began his violin studies at the age of six and made his solo debut with when he was eight. As a product of “El Sistema” of Venezuela, he has had rigorous orchestral training since the age of nine when he was chosen to be the concertmaster of the National Orchestra for the youngest members of the program.

Salazar performed extensively as a concert violinist in his native country and toured the world with the Simon Bolivar Orchestra. While still in Venezuela Salazar had the privilege to perform for legendary violinist Henrik Szeryng, and participated in master classes by Olivier Charlier, Augustin Dumay and Yossi Zivoni.

Already established as one of the leading performers in his native country, Salazar was awarded a full scholarship to study in Switzerland with Jean Jacques Kantorow, but his violin studies would instead continue in the United States at The Juilliard School, where he obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He has since gone on to perform as a soloist and chamber musician at Avery Fisher Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Merkin Hall, Carnegie Hall, Bargemusic and others. He has performed for two presidents of his country as well as the Crown Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg, and the consuls of Venezuela and India in New York.

Salazar is also a seasoned orchestral performer. He played for several years with the New Jersey Symphony, frequently appears as concertmaster with the Harrisburg Symphony, with which he has also soloed, and has performed under conductors Pierre Boulez, Kurt Mazur, Seiji Ozawa, Stanislav Skrowaczewski and many others.