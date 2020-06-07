SOUTHWEST HARBOR – The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a talk with Carey Kish, “Mexico to Canada (Almost): A Six-Month Journey on the Pacific Crest Trail,” on Tuesday, June 9, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. via a live video event.

On its 2,653-mile path through California, Oregon and Washington, the Pacific Crest Trail traverses seven national parks, 25 national forests, 4 national monuments and 48 designated wilderness areas, gaining 489,418 feet of elevation en route. Setting out from the Mexican border on April 3, 2019, Carey Kish spent 187 days amid some of the most beautiful and remote desert and mountain terrain in the country. On Oct. 8, just 177 miles shy of Canada, Kish was driven off the PCT by hazardous early winter storms. Kish hopes to return later this summer to hike those final miles and complete his four-decade old dream of trekking the entire PCT.

To register and receive the online link, email [email protected] or call the library at 244-7065.