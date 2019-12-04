Mes Amis to play midday

ELLSWORTH — Mes Amis, a gypsy jazz quartet, will play a Midday Concert at 1 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Moore Community Center. The concert is sponsored by Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) with help from the City of Ellsworth and the Onion Foundation.

Mes Amis is led by guitarist, vocalist, and composer Steve Lynnworth. Shane Ellis, a master on woodwinds and an instructor at the Ellsworth Community Music Institute, regularly joins Lynnworthy and the rest of the ensemble for concert performances throughout the state.

The repertoire of Mes Amis includes a mix of traditional gypsy, Latin and American jazz standards, along with a number of original compositions.

The group’s insistent rhythms, bouncing bass lines and sweetly intricate melodies are easy on the ears for those less familiar with jazz, yet can also stand the scrutiny of “jazz aficionados.”

The concert will feature Ellis on woodwinds, Lynnworth on guitar and vocals, Harry Richter on guitar and Duane Edwards on bass.

Contact 664-9258.