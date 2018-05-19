Memorial Day chamber concert planned

BAR HARBOR — The ensemble Harmonie Universelle will perform a concert of baroque chamber music for violin with harpsichord and cello at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, 41 Mount Desert St., on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28, at 4 p.m.

Baroque violinist Heidi Powell will be joined by harpsichordist Daniel Pyle and baroque cellist Max Treitler. The program will include sonatas for violin and continuo by Corelli and Albinoni, as well as Bach’s Sonata in G for violin and harpsichord, and works for harpsichord and for unaccompanied violin.

Pyle is the new organist-music director for St. Saviour’s. He is the founder and director of the ensemble Harmonie Universelle and was co-founder and harpsichordist for the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra, serving also as its resident director for seven years. Pyle holds degrees from the University of Alabama and the Eastman School of Music, and also studied with Gustav Leonhardt and Hans van Nieuwkoop in Amsterdam.

Powell is a baroque violin specialist and has appeared as soloist with the New York Collegium, Ensemble Rebel, Tafelmusik, the Smithsonian Chamber Players and the Washington Bach Consort. She graduated from Indiana University, holds a performer’s certificate from Oberlin Conservatory and was a prize-winner at the American Bach Soloists International Bach violin Competition. She now lives in Ellsworth, where she founded BOOM, the Baroque Orchestra of Maine, and teaches in Ellsworth and Bangor.

Treitler studied cello at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the City University of New York, but had his most important training here at Kneisel Hall. Before moving to Blue Hill, he was a member of New York’s oversized population of semi-employed musicians.

Admission to the concert is free, but donations are requested. St. Saviour’s is handicapped accessible.