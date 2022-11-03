Memorial 5K supports Island Connections 

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Savings and Loan was the title sponsor for the 5th Annual Running for Rides Mary Parker Memorial 5K Run/Walk, which took place on Oct. 15 for the first time in two years due to the pandemic. Forty-three runners/walkers participated in the event.

BHSL employees and board members came together to help out on the day of the event. President/CEO Bill Weir was at the finish line, offering water and congratulations to race participants. David Cohen, Nancy Sawyer, Rhonda Sawyer and her dog “Ava,” Ray Chalifour and Kathleen Field helped with registration and with giving directions along the course. Family members Jill Cohen and Donna

Chalifour joined in to assist with registration as well as photography.

BHSL has a long history with Island Connections, a nonprofit that provides transportation to seniors and people with disabilities in the Mount Desert Island area. Several BHSL staff and board members currently volunteer with the organization or have in the past.

Running for Rides is held in honor of Mary Parker, an Island Connections volunteer and employee whose work was cut short by cancer in 2015.

The fastest male runner this year was Peter Williams, the fastest female runner was Kristin Murphy and the fastest walker was Janet Wallace.

For more information about Island Connections, visit www.islconnections.org.