Melt opens location in Bar Harbor 

BAR HARBOR—Melt owners Amanda Smith and Alexis Walls weren’t exactly looking for a brick-and-mortar location earlier this year, but the Main Street storefront kind of fell into their laps, they said, prompting them, for the most part, to hang up the keys to the food truck they’ve operated for the last three years.

Smith and Walls began their food truck business of the same name at the Bangor Waterfront where they fed concert goers six days a week. They then branched out to fairs and festivals. But, as events began to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair looked for a more permanent location for their truck. For a good portion of last year, the Melt truck was parked on High Street in Ellsworth and people flocked to it to grab a lunchtime bite.

Melt opened its Bar Harbor location on May 1, and it will stay open through October. The owners plan to keep their original food truck in operation and will use it for events from time to time.

With offerings that lean heavy on the cheese, Melt boasts sandwiches such as a Mac & Cheese Melt and Buffalo Chicken Melt while holding true to basics such as the Gooey Grilled Cheese and Cheesy Bacon Fries. Want a lobster or a crab roll? Melt has you covered.

Melt is located at 27B Main Street and is open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or to order online, visit meltmaine.com.