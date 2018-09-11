“Meet the Music Makers” brings brass ensemble

BAR HARBOR — The Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Acadia Brass ensemble is performing two shows at the Criterion Theatre Friday, Sept. 14 as part of their “Meet the Music Makers” program.

The first show is a 1 p.m. free performance for local schools and the second is a 7 p.m. performance open to the general public.

“At the Criterion, we look for unique and interesting ways to bring cultural events to our stage,” said Criterion Executive Director Amy Roeder. “The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is renowned for not only their musical excellence but for their engaging programming which is why it’s a perfect fit for our theatre!”

The two performances are sponsored by Machias Savings Bank.

Tickets for the evening performance are available at the Criterion website or by calling the box office at 288-0829. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the evening show are $10.

Founded in 1896, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra is one of the oldest continuously operating symphonies in the country and is currently under the baton of Maestro Lucas Richman. The Acadia Brass Ensemble, formed in 1986, performs across the state and leads community engagement events.

